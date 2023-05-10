 Skip to main content
Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 3

  • Updated
Five more local educators were recognized Wednesday as Teacher Appreciation Week continues.

The Genesis Group on Wednesday recognized five more local educators as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The group chose 25 teachers to be honored throughout the week out of several nominations.

The third round of honorees include:

Michael Zaloom, a math teacher in the Utica City School District

Jeanie Chambrone, accounting and computers teacher in New York Mills Union Free School District

Anne Hagerty Powles, vocal music teacher in the Waterville Central School District

Michelle Cleveland, a 10th-grade teacher in the Frankfort-Schuyler School District

Rochelle Lynch, first-grade teacher in the New Hartford Central School District

