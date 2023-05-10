Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 3

The Genesis Group on Wednesday recognized five more local educators as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.
The group chose 25 teachers to be honored throughout the week out of several nominations.
The third round of honorees include:
Michael Zaloom, a math teacher in the Utica City School District
Jeanie Chambrone, accounting and computers teacher in New York Mills Union Free School District
Anne Hagerty Powles, vocal music teacher in the Waterville Central School District
Michelle Cleveland, a 10th-grade teacher in the Frankfort-Schuyler School District
Rochelle Lynch, first-grade teacher in the New Hartford Central School District