 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 4

  • Updated
  • 0

The Genesis Group, First Source Federal Credit Union and Newschannel 2 recognized 5 more local teachers Thursday.

Teacher Appreciation Week continued Thursday with The Genesis Group recognizing five more local educators for their impacts.

The organization chose 25 teachers to honor throughout the week.

Thursday’s honorees were:

  • Daniel Fabbio, a music teacher and band director at New Hartford High School
  • Nancy Zumpano, a math teacher in the Sauquoit Valley School District
  • Thomas Holt, a special education teacher at Oneida BOCES
  • Kimberly Obreza, a special education teacher in the Central Valley Central School District
  • Beth Scarafile, a special education teacher in the Whitesboro Central School District

The final five honorees will be announced on Friday.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you