Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 4

Teacher Appreciation Week continued Thursday with The Genesis Group recognizing five more local educators for their impacts.
The organization chose 25 teachers to honor throughout the week.
Thursday’s honorees were:
- Daniel Fabbio, a music teacher and band director at New Hartford High School
- Nancy Zumpano, a math teacher in the Sauquoit Valley School District
- Thomas Holt, a special education teacher at Oneida BOCES
- Kimberly Obreza, a special education teacher in the Central Valley Central School District
- Beth Scarafile, a special education teacher in the Whitesboro Central School District
The final five honorees will be announced on Friday.