 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 5

  • Updated
  • 0

The Genesis Group honored five more local educators on Friday.

Friday was the last day of 2023 Teacher Appreciation Week and The Genesis Group announced the final five honorees from local school districts.

Several nominations were submitted and 25 local educators were chosen to be honored.

Friday’s honorees were:

Caitlyn Clark, a sixth-grade teacher in Whitesboro Central School District

Frank Frazzitta, a career and technical education teacher at Oneida BOCES

Jody Lamphere, a third-grade teacher in Dolgeville Central School District

Kate Bugeya, a ninth-grade teacher at Central Valley Academy

Ron Klopfanstein, a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher in New York Mills Union Free School District. He also teaches at Utica University.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you