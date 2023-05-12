Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Day 5

Friday was the last day of 2023 Teacher Appreciation Week and The Genesis Group announced the final five honorees from local school districts.
Several nominations were submitted and 25 local educators were chosen to be honored.
Friday’s honorees were:
Caitlyn Clark, a sixth-grade teacher in Whitesboro Central School District
Frank Frazzitta, a career and technical education teacher at Oneida BOCES
Jody Lamphere, a third-grade teacher in Dolgeville Central School District
Kate Bugeya, a ninth-grade teacher at Central Valley Academy
Ron Klopfanstein, a seventh- and eighth-grade teacher in New York Mills Union Free School District. He also teaches at Utica University.