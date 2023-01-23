Teams from across the state put robots to the test at FIRST Tech Challenge in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Students from across the state gathered at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica Sunday to test their robotics skills.
Two dozen teams participated in the FIRST Tech Challenge to compete for a spot in the regional championship this March.
The teams were made up of kids in grades seven through 12 from as far away as Buffalo and Westchester County.
The students have been building their robots since September.
Each team was judged based on robot performance, control and innovation. Specific awards were also handed out for community outreach, connecting with STEM mentors and documentation of the design process.
These four teams earned the highest scores:
- Electric Mayhem Green from Buffalo
- Botman from Albany
- The Jellyfish from Rye Brook
- Sendy Sandstoners from Potsdam
They will advance to the regional championship, which will be held at MVCC on March 5.