The House of the Good Shepherd awarded $1 million to expand services

UTICA, N.Y. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83, was in Utica Tuesday to award $1 million to the House of the Good Shepherd to make building renovations and expand services to better serve children and families in the area.
The organization provides treatment, education and support services for troubled or at-risk youth and families in need.
“Our children in crisis need help now more than ever, and these state dollars will help The House of the Good Shepherd provide those services here in Oneida County,” said Assemblywoman Buttenschon, who joined Heastie in Utica Tuesday afternoon.
The House of the Good Shepherd also provides foster care, preventative and residential services.