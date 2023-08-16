'The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Specialists'—Utica University Awarded Grant for Cyber Range

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University is one step closer to building what it's calling a cyber range with the help of a $150,000 grant from the George I. Alden Trust.
A cyber range is a safe, interactive, controlled environment for cyber security students to learn how to detect and mitigate cyber attacks.
Also, students will be able to collaborate with professionals to practice responding to different security threats, test incident plans and work on a response team.
“A cyber range at Utica University will be instrumental in teaching the next generation of cybersecurity specialists,” Leslie Corbo, director of Undergraduate Cybersecurity Programs at Utica University, said.
“We have always been at the forefront of cybersecurity education, and this range will afford students the opportunity to have real-world, hands-on experience that is ‘baked into’ our curriculum,” Corbo continued.
The 1,300-square-foot space will be on the second floor of Bull Hall.
The facility will have 20 mobile computing stations.
"Conversational style seating will create a more personal, intimate setting between students and faculty. The large open floor plan will support auditorium-style seating for up to 16 people," UU stated.
The grant will not cover the entire cost; the school is still actively fundraising for this project.
An opening date for the cyber range is still to be announced.
“With a cyber range, our students will be introduced to the latest cyber threats confronting organizations today and methods to mitigate the damage,” Corbo said. “Every Utica University student will use the cyber range, so knowledge from the classroom will be directly applied to the realistic challenges facing the cybersecurity landscape today.”