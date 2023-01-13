Three students from HCS win CNY Scholastic Art Awards

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Three students from Herkimer Central School won 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards.
Senior Hannah Minguela, senior Lyla Williams and sophomore Jillian Hutchinson won individual Silver Key Awards, and Williams also received an honorable mention for her work.
“More than 4,000 pieces were submitted to this competition from all over Central New York, and Herkimer had four winning pieces. This is a big honor. We are the only school in Herkimer County that had work selected to be in this show,” Herkimer Jr./Sr. High School art teacher, Heather McCutcheon said.
Each winning piece was created in a unique way. Minguela’s piece was a sculpture made out of clay and recycled books, while William's made an acrylic painting with a sculpture made out of cardboard and Crayola Model Magic. Hutchinson created her digital art using an iPad.
All pieces of art that won an award this year will be on display at the SRC Arena and Events Center at Onondaga Community College until March 5. A ceremony will take place on Jan. 17 at the same location.