U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and House Chair on Agriculture to Visit Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Back for another year of conversations, it's Hamilton College's Common Ground series.
To kick off the event, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, a Hamilton alumnus, and U.S. Representative (R-PA) G.T. Thompson, chair of the House Committee on Agriculture will discuss various agricultural issues.
"Common Ground is Hamilton’s multi-format program designed to explore cross-boundary political thought and complex social issues through conversation and presentations. Topics are chosen to foster critical thinking about difficult and often contentious national and global policy issues. The primary theme Common Ground will explore this academic year is climate change, with some events spotlighting other current issues," Hamilton College stated, describing the program.
The conversation between the Secretary of Agriculture and Congressman will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. in Wellin Hall (Schambach Center).
The event is free and open to the public.
Confirmed as the United States Secretary of Agriculture in February 2021, Vilsack "is spearheading a transformation of the food system to ensure that future markets are more resilient, and Americans have access to affordable, nutritious food grown closer to home," a release stated.
Elected to the House of Representatives in 2008, Thompson has been a member of the House Committee on Agriculture for over 10 years, and he now chairs the committee.
The moderator of the discussion will be Edvige Jean François, a 20-year journalist and television producer.
Jean-François was elected to the Hamilton College Board of Trustees a few months ago.
For more on Hamilton College's Common Ground series, click here.
Previous speakers who participated in the Common Ground series at the college include Condoleezza Rice, Susan Rice, David Axelrod and Karl Rove.