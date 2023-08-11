UPDATED—Tornadoes Touchdown: EF0 in Madison County, EF1s in Oneida County, EF3 in Lewis County

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Four tornadoes have been confirmed locally by the National Weather Service.

An EF3 tornado struck Lewis County in the towns of Lewis and Turin.

In Madison County, Munnsville saw an EF0 tornado.

Vernon and Taberg, in Oneida County, had a EF1 tornado touchdown.

Focusing on the strongest tornado first.

"The National Weather Service in Buffalo completed a storm survey in Lewis County for damage that is confirmed to be tornadic from Monday evening. Initial damage occurred in the Town of Lewis to the west of West Leyden along Mud Lake Road that included uprooted and snapped hardwood trees, significant damage to two homes that included roof uplift and near total removal, a wall blowout of a garage, and the complete destruction and shift from the foundation of a barn. Damage in the initial portion of the track generally peaked at EF-2. The tornado then continued northward and crossed Fish Creek Road with damage to another home that removed the roof and caused significant damage in the walls of the second level of the home. It also did significant damage to a second barn and snapped many hardwood trees," according to the NWS.

After the tornado moved north of Fish Creek Road, "the tornado crossed a large swamp with evidence of full defoliation of a few hardwood trees in the swamp. Tornadic damage become less continuous north of this point without good road access to the track through swampy land," according to the NWS.

"Convergent track damage again resumed well southwest of the Town of Turin, hitting the town water tower. It then continued northward as it paralleled West Road. Continuous uprooting, snapping, and occasional defoliation of hard and softwood trees was evident for a long portion of the track until it reached Snow Ridge Ski Resort."

When the tornado reached the resort, hardwood trees snapped.

More on Snow Ridge Ski Resort: "On the ski resort land, all of the chair lift metal cables failed, some chair lift structures were overturned or damaged, and the track of damage greatly widened as the storm continued north-northeastward. The greatest damage of the entire track was from Snow Ridge Ski Resort to the West Wind Motel in Turin. Several structures saw completed roof failures, interior wall failures, window failures, and a one multi-story building was shifted from its foundation with its entire roof removed," according to the NWS.

The NWS concluded that "the tornado lifted after affecting the West Wind Motel with damage ceasing from this point."

EF3 Tornado Details from NWS: Estimated maximum wind speeds of 140 mph,

A track length of approximately 16 miles, and

A maximum width of 700 yards.

Here is how the National Weather Service categorizes tornadoes.

EF0...Weak...65 to 85 mph EF1...Weak...86 to 110 mph

EF2...Strong...111 to 135 mph

EF3...Strong...136 to 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph

EF5...Violent...>200 mph"

Regarding Munnsville, an updated report from the National Weather Service survey revealed the damage was conclusive with an EF0 tornado.

"A tornado touched down on Bear Path Road then moved northeast onto Morris Road before lifting. Numerous trees had branches snapped in different directions. Damage to a door on a shed also occurred. After further investigation, we modified the rating from an EF1 to an EF0."

Now, to Oneida County, where two tornadoes were confirmed.

First, regarding a touch down near Vernon:

"A tornado touched down onto College Hill Road with numerous downed and uprooted trees. Damage continued northward onto a local golf course where additional trees were downed in multiple directions. The tornado then lifted once it reached Seneca Turnpike," according to the NWS.

"Also, several videos came in as well from the general public for this tornado," the NWS added.

The meteorologists at the NWS declared that an EF1 tornado was near Taberg.

"A tornado touched down on Coal Hill Road taking down some tree branches then moved northward reaching its widest width on Grission Lane where numerous trees were uprooted and downed. The tornado also damaged a roof. The tornado then lifted as it reached the intersection of Slater Road and Coal Hill Road. Video information was also provided to assist with this survey," the NWS stated.