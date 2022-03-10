 Skip to main content
US colleges cut partnerships, financial ties with Russia

  • Updated
  • 0
Russia Ukraine Colleges

Tulane University senior Zavier Ridgley stands for a self-portrait in front of Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia, in January 2022. Colleges across the U.S. are pulling students from study abroad programs in Russia, ending research partnerships and cutting financial ties with their educational partners in the country. (Zavier Ridgley via AP)

Colleges across the U.S. are pulling students from study abroad programs in Russia, ending research partnerships and cutting financial ties to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, colleges have promised to support Russian students on their campuses, opposing calls from some in Congress to remove them from the country.

The moves are mostly symbolic, and U.S. colleges have little power to sway Russia or squeeze its finances.

But the suggestion that some or all Russian students should forfeit the opportunity to study here has drawn new attention to the role of universities in global disputes.

