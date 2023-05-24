 Skip to main content
Utica City School District acting superintendent resigns

Brian Nolan, acting superintendent of the Utica City School District resigned Tuesday. He has been in the position since last fall after Superintendent, Bruce Karam was placed on administrative leave.

Another changing of the guard, in the Utica City School District. Acting Superintendent, Brian Nolan, has resigned. Nolan stepped in as acting superintendent in October, after the school board placed embattled Superintendent, Bruce Karam, on administrative leave, while an investigation into complaints made by employees was completed. Nolan was named in a lawsuit by Karam, against the district and its board of education, for what Karam said was a violation of his contract. That lawsuit had been dismissed.

Steven Falchi, who is the district's chief academic officer, will also take on the role of acting superintendent.

