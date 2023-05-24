Utica City School District acting superintendent resigns

Another changing of the guard, in the Utica City School District. Acting Superintendent, Brian Nolan, has resigned. Nolan stepped in as acting superintendent in October, after the school board placed embattled Superintendent, Bruce Karam, on administrative leave, while an investigation into complaints made by employees was completed. Nolan was named in a lawsuit by Karam, against the district and its board of education, for what Karam said was a violation of his contract. That lawsuit had been dismissed.
Steven Falchi, who is the district's chief academic officer, will also take on the role of acting superintendent.