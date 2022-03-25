Utica City School District to install weapons detection systems in all 13 schools

UTICA, N.Y. – All 13 schools in the Utica City School District will soon have concealed weapons detection systems to help keep students and staff safe.
The Utica Board of Education approved the purchase of the new equipment during its meeting on March 22.
Superintendent Bruce Karam says the system is capable of quickly scanning anyone entering the building for weapons without creating long lines that will take away from instructional time.
Karam says company officials will visit each school to examine the entrances and install the equipment over the next couple of months.