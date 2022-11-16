 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Up to 4 inches has already fallen across parts of
central Oneida County. Total snowfall amounts will range from 4
to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica City School District to replace $4 million weapons system following Proctor stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0

Weapons detector system to be replaced at Proctor

UTICA, N.Y. -- Following a stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system.

Interim Superintendent Brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.

Following the stabbing, the district changed protocol. NewsChannel 2 spoke with Nolan who said the new equipment will cost the school $250,000 and the district will also be increasing the hours of the security staff.

As far as recouping the millions of dollars invested in the Evolv System, Nolan said the district will have to decide on what course of action they will take with the vendor.