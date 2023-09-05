Utica City School District's "System of Care" aims to ensure student success

Before Utica students flood the halls at JFK Middle School Thursday, their teachers and support staff were there on Tuesday, learning how to better shepherd those students toward success, both academic and professional.
Hilda M. Jordan doesn't just tell local kids that greatness comes out of Utica. She shows them that it does, just by showing up.
"I am a Proctor graduate, so I came from Utica and I graduated from Harvard University and I was able to actually benefit from so many of the community programs, the different resources, to help me growing up as a west Utica, low-income, single-Mom child," says Jordan.
The 2015 Proctor grad started HMJ Consulting while still at Harvard.
"I was able to come back home at 23 and buy my mom our first house. And if more students can understand that's the power of education...."
Jordan's job now, with HMJ Consulting, is to lead students to that power.
'My job is to actually help them create the profiles, walk through the applications and get the strategies in place, to use the free resources like I did to get a free ride to Harvard," says Jordan.
Jordan is one of several Utica City School District "System of Care" partners present at JFK Middle School Tuesday, to ensure the success of Utica students, by making sure the district's guidance counselors, social workers and other support staff are well acquainted with the resources available to students. Another partner is Onpoint for College, which has helped more than 1500 Utica students over the past decade.
2:01:26 "college applications, FAFSA, we do very comprehensive support. We even have dentists that do pro bono dental care. Provide a laptop computer, all the supplies, tours of the campuses, transportation, advocacy, the advisement. If they dont have a suitcase, rather than go in a garbage bag off to the dorms that they're in," says Kevin Marken, Utica Director, of the vast services the organization offers students.
This is the first year in Utica for Hillside Work Scholarship Connection, out of Rochester.
"And so what we do is provide a full range of mentoring, youth development services, and a connection to other services for example, tutoring," says National Executive Director, Roderick Green.
They plan to enroll 350 Utica students in their program this year, and double that to 700 next year.
"For the young people that stay in our program, they graduate at 90%. For the young people that stay in our program, go through our job rating is training program and are placed into jobs with employment partners, that graduation rate is close to 99%," says Green.
Most, if not all, of these partners will have staff at Utica's middle and high schools, making sure Utica's promising students are too supported to fail.