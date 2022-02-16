Utica College is now Utica University following state approval

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica College is now Utica University – marking the growth of the local higher education institution over the past 75 years.
On Tuesday, the New York State Board of Regents approved the college’s petition to be recognized as a university.
But what is the difference between a college and a university?
A college is typically a smaller institution that offers mostly undergraduate or technical programs. Universities usually offer both undergraduate and graduate degrees for a wider array of fields.
President Laura Casamento sent a message to students and staff about the change Wednesday, but the official announcement will be made on campus Thursday morning.
Casamento says this is an indication of “how far we have come as an institution, as well as a recognition of our enormous potential for growth and achievement in the years ahead.”