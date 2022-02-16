 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Utica College is now Utica University following state approval

  • Updated
  • 0
Utica University

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica College is now Utica University – marking the growth of the local higher education institution over the past 75 years.

On Tuesday, the New York State Board of Regents approved the college’s petition to be recognized as a university.

But what is the difference between a college and a university?

A college is typically a smaller institution that offers mostly undergraduate or technical programs. Universities usually offer both undergraduate and graduate degrees for a wider array of fields.

President Laura Casamento sent a message to students and staff about the change Wednesday, but the official announcement will be made on campus Thursday morning.

Casamento says this is an indication of “how far we have come as an institution, as well as a recognition of our enormous potential for growth and achievement in the years ahead.”

