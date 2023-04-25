Utica elementary school unveils brand-new playground

UTICA, N.Y. – Students at John F. Hughes Elementary School in Utica were excited to cut the ribbon on their brand-new playground Tuesday morning.
There are about 400 students in kindergarten through sixth grade who will now spend recess on the new slide, swings and monkey bars.
“Our students at Hughes work very hard inside the classroom,” said Principal Mary Belden. “They work and learn day in and day out. We have great students here. It's a wonderful opportunity to let them go out at recess and spend time with their friends.”
There is also new turf on the ground replacing the previous pebble surface.