Utica pedestrian bridge will connect north side hotels to Aud, Nexus Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- A stunning addition to Utica's north side cityscape will make it easier for out-of-towners, here for sporting events at The Adirondack Bank Center and Nexus Center, to get there, from their north Utica hotels.
“If you are, for an example, having a stay at one of the hotels, you'll be able to use the pedestrian bridge to walk over to the nexus Center or the Auditorium," says Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
The bridge will go from nearby Harbor Point, which by then should be bustling with shops and restaurants and waterside entertainment, to land the city owns, on Whitesboro Street, near PJ Green.
“There’s roughly five and a half acres that the city currently owns. Two acres of it will be concentrated for the pedestrian bridge, which will link over the railroad tracks into the recreational aspect of the harbor," says Palmieri.
One less headache for out of towners, unfamiliar with the lay of the land, who can now leave their car at their hotel and simply walk to their sporting event.
“It’s just gonna make it so much easier for everybody," says Upper Mohawk Valley Auditorium Authority Chairman, Carl Annese. “You can park your car once, and walk to wherever you're gonna have to go."
The bridge will exist only in renderings for probably the next two years. $2 million in federal omnibus money will go toward studies, then, plans must be drawn and contractors and engineers hired.