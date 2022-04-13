Utica school board candidate calls for more action to address students' mental health

UTICA, N.Y - Utica school board candidate Tennille Knoop unveiled details of her three-point plan to address the mental health crisis in local schools on Wednesday.
This new plan comes after the U.S Surgeon General declared a national emergency for child and adolescent mental health.
Knoop is calling upon the Utica City School District to meet this crisis head-on with increased funding that does not come from taxpayers’ pockets.
"Currently we should be having a social worker and a school psychologist in every school," said Knoop. "We need to look into the money and the funds that have been in place by the federal government to find out why that is not happening and how we can make this happen."
Along with the social workers and psychologists, Knoop also suggests the Utica School District team up with the Oneida County Department of Mental Health to establish initiatives that help with mental health issues.
She also wants the district to look into the Empire State After-School Program, which grants funding to high-need areas to provide after school care.
Another state initiative that Knoop says Utica could take advantage of is the Positive School Climate program establish in the 2023 budget. This provides money to districts to curb incidents of violence and suspensions.
The school board election is scheduled for May 17.