Utica University brings back streamlined pathway for teachers

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University is offering a streamlined pathway to get teachers into a classroom while earning a master's degree. There's an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cynkus Family Welcome Center on campus for potential teachers to learn more about the program.
The university got permission from the New York State Education Department to offer this pathway for teachers.
"Almost 300,000 teachers have left the field since the beginning of this last school year," said Laurence Zoeckler, chair of the Educator Preparation Program at Utica University.
Zoeckler said the last time the university offered what's called 'Transitional B,' was during a teaching shortage more than 20 years ago in 2001. It lasted for about four years and required the special permission from the state as well.
"Now, we are facing an even bigger shortage, in STEM chiefly," Zoeckler said.
The apprenticeship teacher certification allows the teacher to work in his or her own classroom, thus earning a paycheck while completing the professional certification.
"It's called the transitional b certification, and it's typically only allowed by the state during periods of extreme shortage," Zoeckler said. Transitional B students are supervised through the college. Unlike the regular student teachers, they don't have a cooperating teacher in the room. They are actually the teacher of record completely."
There's a high demand for teachers across the country and in our area.
"Superintendents are calling us pretty regularly to ask us, 'do you have a teacher who can teach this or that,'" Zoeckler said. "This program will put them straight into a classroom while they are working on their Master's."
Currently Utica University has partnerships with 35 school district, many of them locally.
Westmoreland is one of those school districts.
Westmoreland Superintendent Rocco Migliori said the district already has a handful of teachers that have taken the Transitional B pathway and are in the district's classrooms, and it's a big help.
"The number of applicants is much, much lower than it has been," Migliori said. "We would typically get 2-300 applicants for an elementary position, now it's closer to 30. At the secondary level, it's difficult to attract folks for math positions, science positions. If we get four or five applicants for a position, that's a lot."
School districts can have a certain number of uncertified teachers, but there is a cap. With this program at Utica University, the teachers are certified while completing their Master's degree.
"Every school district can only have so many uncertified teachers. But with this program, you actually are certified and are the teacher of record in your classroom," Zoeckler said.
Migliori says this type of certification also helps by widening the pool of people applying for the job.
"It makes the pool of candidates larger," Migliori said. "But it also gives us the opportunity to have some real work experience in the candidate. I think if you get a math teacher or a science teacher who worked in the field of engineering, they've got some real-life experiences to talk with students about."
