Utica University football team helps organization find bone marrow donors

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica University football team is teaming up with Be a Match to help find bone marrow donors.
Be The Match helps patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood disease who need marrow transplants. They keep a registry of potential donors and match them with those in need.
A table was set up on the Utica campus Wednesday for people to provide a swab from their cheek. The swabs are then sent to a lab to see if there’s a match.
“A lot of people think bone marrow and get scared, but with technology, the process is like donating blood, donating platelets. We just draw your blood, filter the stem cells we need from your bloodstream and you get your blood back in your other arms,” said Lizzie Hernandez from Be the Match.
The team’s defensive coordinator, Jamey McClendon, says he was able to help his mom because he was a match and could donate his blood marrow.
“I donated to my mom. My sister and I went and got tested to see if one of us was a match. I was lucky enough to be a 98.99% match, something really high, and I was able to donate to my mom,” he said.
For more information on Be the Match, click here.