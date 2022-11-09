Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers

UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program.
Those who complete the 38-credit program will be ready to apply for teaching positions in September 2023.
“We are experiencing the greatest shortage of teachers that I can remember. Not long ago we would have over 200 applications for an elementary position, this year we had fewer than 25 applications,” Superintendent of Westmoreland Schools and adjunct lecturer of education, Rocco Migliori said.
Migliori says, among other things, the Covid-19 pandemic is largely to blame for the shortage.
The open house will offer refreshments and an opportunity to learn more about what the program has to offer. The event will take place on Nov. 15 at the Cynkus Family Welcome Center, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.