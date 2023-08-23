Utica University Move-in Day

Students and staff at Utica University have a tradition of welcoming new students with open arms. Rich Racioppa is the Dean of Students at Utica University, and explains why this tradition is so important.
"We consider ourselves a family here, and that starts on day 1. As soon as they come in they’re being welcomed by our current students. Everyone’s just happy and excited to be a part of the things, and we get them involved right away. So as soon as they come on the campus, they feel like they’re a part of things, and it really helps with that transition."
Utica University is welcoming nearly 600 new students to campus. That’s even after a decision in June to discontinue some of their athletic programs, and a slight increase in tuition. Utica University President Todd Pfannestiel talked about tuition, enrollment, and a few other changes to the campus.
"Tuition typically does go up just a little bit each year in terms of cost of living or cost of residence when you look at the all-in price, but what we’re really excited about is the increase in new students that we have here at the University."
Enrollment at the University is up 35% from last year. The change from College to University status has definitely made a difference with enrollment for international students.
"A great component of this is also a super increase in our international student population. Both undergraduate and graduate. We’re going to be bringing 60 new international students to us this fall. We already know we have about another 40 joining us next spring, and that’s a great increase."
All freshman students will take part in Pioneer Pitch-in to get an idea of what kind of jobs are available locally, while volunteering some of their time at about 25 locations across the City.
"These are students that not only are living here in the community, these are students who seek jobs here in the community, and we have so many great opportunities just off campus for students to find external employment in addition to employment we have here at the University. I think you look at all the great services that the Utica surrounding area as well as throughout all of Oneida County that they provide our students, it’s a real mutually beneficial relationship."
The first day of classes at Utica University is on Monday, Aug. 29th.