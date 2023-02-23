Utica University moving forward with plan to eliminate 13 majors with low enrollment

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University’s Board of Trustees has decided the fate of several majors that were on the chopping block after a recent academic portfolio review.
In January, Utica University President Laura Casamento recommended sunsetting 15 majors due to low enrollment and limited employer demand. That means no more students would be able to major in those fields after the current students complete their programs.
Based on convincing reasoning in statements of appeal, Casamento withdrew her recommendation to eliminate the chemistry and physics programs, so they will remain available majors.
After a comprehensive review the other statements of appeal, the Board has accepted Casamento’s recommendations to sunset the other 13 majors.
Below is the list of majors to be sunset and how many students are currently enrolled in those programs:
- B.S. in Criminal Justice online: 21
- B.S. in Fraud and Financial Crime Investigation: 19
- B.A. in Geoscience: 7
- B.S. in Geoscience: 5
- B.S. in Healthcare Management on campus:
- B.S. in Healthcare Management online: 11
- B.A. in International Studies: 6
- B.S. in Nutrition: 6
- B.A. in Philosophy: 2
- B.B.A. in Public Relations and Marketing: 15
- B.A. in Sociology and Anthropology: 3
- B.A. in Spanish: 1
- B.S. in Therapeutic Recreation: 6
Some staff members have initiated a proposal to develop a new major called Digital Media Marketing to replace the B.B.A. in Public Relations and Marketing. The Board supports the proposal proceeding through the new program approval process.
The University will support all current students already enrolled in the 13 majors until they have completed their programs. Casamento says the University will still offer classes in those areas of study even though the majors will be eliminated.
