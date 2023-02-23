Utica University moving forward with plan to eliminate 13 majors with low enrollment

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Freezing rain showers expected. Total ice accumulations of less than one tenth of inch on untreated surfaces. Precipitation may be mixed at times with sleet, or snow. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&