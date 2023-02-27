Utica University names Dr. Todd Pfannestiel as next president

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University announced Dr. Todd Pfannestiel as it's new president effective Aug. 1 when current president, Dr. Laura Casamento retires.
The announcement was made inside Rocco F. Deperno Hall at Utica University on Monday.
"Todd is so uniquely positioned for this role," Dr. Laura Casamento said. "He is going to hit the ground running."
The announcement was made less than a week after several cuts were made to majors and courses of study at the university.
Pfannestiel said he recognizes the challenges the university faces in the years ahead.
"We know we have challenges, and we have come through some of these challenges over the past few years, not just pandemic challenges, but also thinking about our credentials and thinking about our education model," Pfannestiel said. "As we move forward, what will be changing is how we can offer more relevant degrees to our students and not only students matriculating for four-year degrees, but also professionals in the community looking for certificate opportunities, badging opportunities and so on. How can we be more responsive to the industry that is moving into our region, such as Micron and others."
Pfannestiel served as provost for the past five years. Board of Trustees Chairperson Robert Brvenik said the process that led to choosing Pfannestiel as the tenth president of Utica University was extensive.
"After careful and exhaustive consideration, the board strongly believes we have identified the best choice to be Utica University's next president," Brvenik said. "The Board's primary goal in this national search was to find a new chief executive with the vision, knowledge and experience to lead Utica University forward in a manner commensurate with its extraordinary potential as rising center of innovation and excellence in higher education."
During an admittedly difficult time, Pfannestiel said he stands by the difficult decision to cut certain majors.
"Like many other private institutions of higher education across the country, we know that we face challenges and we will overcome those challenges, celebrate our success in doing so and we will always ask what's next," Pfannestiel said. "These are not easy decisions. No one denies that. No one likes to see at times that a certain degree is going away, especially if they graduated with that degree or if they teach in that degree. But at a time that we need to be relevant and be sure that our most important resource is our students, and as a tuition-driven institution, it's their financial resource that moves us forward, we have to be able to look them in the eye and say that we are providing the relevant degrees."
The majors that are being cut, will remain until students who are currently in them complete their course of study.
"I'll never dismiss the frustration," Pfannestiel said. "There some healing to do in the wake of this."
That said, the incoming president also recognizes there could be more changes ahead.
"As we move forward in this process, three years or five years down the road, we will establish a way of looking at what is next, but also what might have to go away to make that possible. We will move forward through this, but the decisions that were made are accurate.
Casamento retires effective July 31, after a seven-year presidency. Pfannestiel will be appointed as the tenth president in the university's history effective Aug. 1.