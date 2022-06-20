Utica University partners with Nexus Center to offer unique sports management program

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University is collaborating with the Nexus Center to offer a very unique educational opportunity for students. Utica University sports management students will study in this facility and will actually imbed and work there as part of their curriculum.
It is believed to be one of the only such higher education sports management program offering that kind of "living and learning" lab at this time. The facility will house a classroom, study space and faculty offices, and students will learn how to run sporting events, teams, leagues, camps, etc.
The Nexus Center is a multi-surface sports complex under construction on Oriskany Street West in Utica. It is expected to open this fall.