Utica University president recommends overhaul of major offerings

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University announced Wednesday it would be expanding some of its programs while starting to eliminate majors with low enrollment.
President Laura Casamento presented her recommendations to the university’s Board of Trustees after considering changing student interests and new career opportunities that may be available to future graduates.
She recommends offering a more focused set of majors by:
- Expanding and creating new opportunities for students in existing programs that are seeing growing demand (e.g. Biology, Physical Therapy, Construction Management, Education, Computer Science, Biology/Pre-Medicine, Sports Management, Psychology, and Nursing, to name just a few.)
- Sunsetting majors with low enrollment
- Redesigning or modifying majors to address changing student and employer needs
- Designing new market-driven majors
“My recommendations were informed by a report from a special working group of faculty, staff, and academic administrators appointed in September by the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs,” Casamento wrote in her message. “This workgroup was charged with reviewing data and evaluating student interest and demand, enrollment patterns, and market trends associated with academic majors. Based on nine years of data, this evaluation carefully considered how each of the 59 academic majors currently offered fit with the future academic vision and strategic direction of the University.”
The workgroup considered the following while compiling their recommendations:
- 75% of the current undergraduate student body is enrolled in 10 majors.
- Three majors account for nearly 50 percent of the current undergraduate student body.
- 85% of the entering first-year class in Fall 2022 enrolled in 12 majors
The recommendations also include ultimately eliminating the following majors:
- Chemistry – B.S. degree (Additional support to expand the B.S. in Biochemistry would occur simultaneously.)
- Criminal Justice – B.S. degree, online delivery (The University will continue to offer the B.S. in Criminal Justice through in-person, campus delivery.)
- Fraud and Financial Crime Investigation – B.S., campus delivery (The University will continue to offer the B.S. in Fraud and Financial Crime Investigation through online delivery.)
- Geoscience – B.A. and B.S. degrees
- Healthcare Management – B.S. degree, campus and online delivery
- International Studies – B.A. degree
- Nutrition – B.S. degree (The University will continue to offer the B.S. in Dietetics and Nutrition.)
- Philosophy – B.A. degree
- Physics – B.A. degree (The University will continue to offer the B.S. in Physics.)
- Public Relations and Marketing – BBA degree (The University will continue to offer the B.S. in Communication and Media – Public Relations and B.S. in Communication and Media – Sports Communication and Public Relations.)
- Sociology and Anthropology – B.A. degree
- Spanish – B.A. degree
- Therapeutic Recreation – B.S. degree
Casamento says the affected majors account for 4.4% of the current undergraduate student body.
It is not clear if there will still be classes offered in these areas of study or if those will also be condensed or eliminated.
There will be a campus community comment period before the Board makes any final decisions.