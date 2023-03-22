Utica University sees increased number of applicants following pandemic-era decline

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University officials say the institution has seen a significant increase in applications and first-year deposits following the decline in college enrollment during the pandemic.
Deposits from first-year students are higher than they’ve been in more than 10 years, with data showing a 45% increase year over year.
“The university has never had that many first-year deposits this time of year,” said senior vice president for student life and enrollment management, Jeffrey Gates. “So this class is shaping up to be, if trends continue, to be one of the largest in terms of quality and number.”
Applications are also up by 26% year over year for first-year students and 82% for transfers.
The UU Boar of Trustees recently announced its decision to sunset some majors due to low enrollment, but officials say the university offers 16 out of the top 22 majors college students are looking for.