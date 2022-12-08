Utica University welcomes Cazenovia students

Students at Cazenovia College have a lot to think about with the holidays approaching, final exams, and now the announcement of the college closing.
Students can still enroll for the spring semester, but after that it’s time to look elsewhere. Utica University has entered into a transfer agreement with the college. Jeffery Gates, the senior vice president of strategic enrollment management and student success says Utica’s admissions staff will be dedicating individual attention to Cazenovia students.
"The 200 students that we’ve been in contact with them about are the numbers of students based on academic program that would seamlessly transfer to us," Gates said.
Nine schools are participating in a transfer agreement, and in addition to a school choice, students are asking a lot of questions.
How do I get my transcript? I wasn’t planning on transferring. What are the course differences? You know what’s the difference between the sports management program at Cazenovia versus here? And that goes through the whole list of academic programs. So, students have those types of questions.
Many Cazenovia students are likely thinking if they'll be able to graduate on time, but perhaps an even bigger concern -- is another college affordable?
"One of the things that Cazenovia has asked us is if we could match as close as possible to what students were paying at Cazenovia, and so of course our sticker price is very different with our tuition reset that we announced many years ago, however we will look at the financial aid packages of Cazenovia students to see how close that we can come."
The University is also offering a financial incentive to help make that transition a little easier.
"We’re offering a $6,000 annual housing scholarship, or housing grant for all new students for the spring because we do have space."
Utica University has already had students apply to transfer, and they’re planning an open house strictly for Cazenovia students to help with a seamless educational path.