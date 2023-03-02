Utica's new sports complex renamed Utica University Nexus Center

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica’s new $64 million multi-surface sports complex next to the Adirondack Bank Center has been renamed Utica University Nexus Center. The rebranding came from an exclusive naming rights partnership between the Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority, Oneida County and Utica University.

“It gives me great pleasure in saying for the last time, ‘Welcome to the Nexus Center.’ It will now be, ‘Welcome to the Utica University Nexus Center,’” said Carl Annese, chairman of the Upper Mohawk Valley Auditorium Authority. “As the partnership grows between Utica University and the Auditorium Authority, so do the possibilities.”

The university’s investment will be approximately $150,000 annually for 10 years, with a five-year renewal option, which will be entirely donor-funded.

The nearly 170,000-square-foot complex officially opened in December 2022 and features three playing surfaces that can be ice or turf for hockey, soccer and lacrosse tournaments. There are also other sports programs and public skating available.

The complex is also connected by walkway to the Adirondack Bank Center for easy access to both venues.

The Mastrovito Hyundai rink at the Utica University Nexus Center is also home to Utica University Women’s team and the Utica Jr. Comets’ Junior teams.

“The benefits of this naming partnership go far beyond the significant marketing return on investment that it will generate,” says Utica University President Dr. Laura Casamento. “This destination facility was built on the successful revitalization that is occurring across our region and the promise for more to come. We are excited and proud to be closely associated not only with this state-of-the-art venue, but with the amazing synergy and passion for progress that have made it all possible.”

As part of the agreement, the University also plans to host certain gymnastics, wrestling and e-sports competitions inside the new venue.