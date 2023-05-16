Voting on Waterville budget

Waterville Central School residents are voting on a nearly $21 million spending plan for the 2023-2024 school year. The budget includes security upgrades, additional teaching staffing, instructional reading coach, interactive display boards, and a new district website. The budget is a 4.57% increase from last year’s budget, of which taxpayers would pay an increase of 2.5% in the tax levy. Waterville’s Superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Spring, has been explaining the budget in detail over the last several months.
"Every board meeting we’ve presented different segments of our budget and our financial position and situation, and everyone has been very, very supportive here."
If you didn’t attend a board meeting in person, you did have the option of viewing them online. Waterville Resident Jillian Kervin has been watching.
"Listening to the board meetings, I listen to them online, that the pieces were explained. So to me there was nothing that did stick out as anything wild. It was all explained of why they needed it."
There was also a vote for 4 schoolboard members. Justin Barth, Tim Jones, and Steve Stanton are on the ballot, and one position remains open for a write-in. Waterville Resident Walt Tilbe thinks it's important to get out for all school votes.
"We have a beautiful facility, nice football field and everything so it’s worth people to get out and vote because this is a nice district."
Sports typically has a role in the school budget, but some residents here in Waterville are more concerned about the safety of their students. Oriskany Falls Resident George Moon has concerns for his grandchildren.
"There’s stuff that’s much about safety glass and stuff for security, and we want them to be in a more secure atmosphere while they’re learning."
Members of the Waterville School District actually got to vote twice. Once for a school board vote, and once for their new mascot. Deansboro Resident Sheri Hunter believes the mascot vote is also an important decision.
"It’s a good thing that we’re being mindful about what our mascot represents, it’s great especially for the kids to be able to participate, a mascot is an important symbol."
We’ll let you know if the new name is Huskies, Wildcats, Wolves, or Eagles.