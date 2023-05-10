VVS career fair held Wednesday

The Genesis Group held a career fair Wednesday at VVS for students in grades 9 through12. About 600 kids in all participated.
Fifty-five presenters offered information about their careers, education, and life experiences. Those presenters included; New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, Oneida City Fire Department, and H.P. Hood among other local employers.
Karen Holton, director of guidance at VVS said, “It’s really an event about learning what types of careers are available right here in our local area and helping them to begin to make some career decisions, career and college decisions.”
News Channel 2’s, Ben Kinne was there, letting kids know about the world of broadcasting.