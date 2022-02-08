VVS students get sick from smoking vape pen; one hospitalized

VERONA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Several students at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School got sick from smoking a vape pen Tuesday, and one had to be sent to the hospital.
Two other students were evaluated at the school but did not require further treatment at a hospital.
School officials say a teacher noticed odd behavior from a student and reached out to the school nurse. After discovering three students were ill, officials called 911.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, it is not yet clear exactly how many students smoked from the vape, or what type of liquid was inside of it.
Maciol says the investigation is ongoing.
VVS Superintendent Martha Group released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
“We are grateful for the immediate response of our faculty and staff and the emergency responders who attended to our students. As always, the health and safety of our students is our first priority. Our high school crisis team recently met to review similar incidents that have occurred locally to review our response and action plans. This review was particularly helpful in responding to today’s situation.”
School officials are also encouraging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping and drug use, and how to resist peer pressure.
In December, the sheriff’s office was called to Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES for a similar incident where four students became ill from smoking a vape pen containing nicotine and marijuana. Three of those students were sent to the hospital.
Then earlier this month, multiple students at Clinton High School required medical attention after using a vape pen.