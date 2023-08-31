Wanted: Teachers for Utica City School District

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica City School officials said reports indicate that enrollment for college students entering teacher education preparation programs is down between 30 and 40 percent.
And as a large district, UCSD feels that decrease more than smaller districts.
The moves they're making to provide the best possible education for their students include increasing the need for more teachers.
Chief Human Resources Officer at the Utica City School District Sara Klimek said that "in order to best meet the needs of all of our different learners and their unique abilities and talents, we've opened up different sections, and because of that, we still have some vacancies that we need to address before the opening of the school year."
They'd like to hire 10 to 15 teachers, especially in special education, art and music, but the spots are internally covered for the start of the school year.
They're also looking for substitutes and student-teaching placements.