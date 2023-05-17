 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Waterville Central School District names new mascot

  • Updated
  • 0
Waterville Central School District

WATERVILLE, N.Y. – The sports teams in Waterville Central School District will now be known as the Eagles.

Following a directive from the New York State Board of Regents, all school districts with Native American mascots and/or team names have to choose new monikers by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

This affects a handful of districts in the Mohawk Valley, including Waterville, which were formerly the Indians.

The district had narrowed the options down to Huskies, Wildcats, Wolves or Eagles. A total of 678 votes were cast and the Eagles won with 249.

The Waterville Board of Education plans to adopt a resolution changing the name to the Eagles at its next meeting on June 13.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you