Waterville CSD narrows new mascot options down to 4

WATERVILLE, N.Y. – Waterville Central School District has narrowed its list of potential mascots down to four.

The district is required to change its team name and mascot, the Waterville Indians, following a directive from the New York State Board of Regents banning Native American references and imagery.

The final four options are: eagles, huskies, wildcats and wolves.

The list was cut from eight to four last week after students in grades seven through 12 voted for their favorites. The four that didn't make the cut were the bobcats, hawks, purple storm and tigers.

Voting will open to the public online on May 16. People can also vote in person at the school budget and board of education elections.

A winner will be announced soon after the votes are tallied.