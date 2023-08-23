Welcome to Oneonta: It's Move-In Day for Students at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- As nests empty, dorms fill up.

Today is that momentous day known as Move-In Day for many area colleges.

Among them were SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College.

At SUNY Oneonta, students and parents unloaded years' worth of memories from cars and trucks.

Today, 5,000 students were welcomed back, including 1,600 new ones.

SUNY students said that all went smoothly, and there was a lot of support from the school.

SUNY Oneonta is welcoming students from 15 states and seven countries—most are from New York state.

Across the street from SUNY, Hartwick College was having the same event.

College students from all around the country settled into their dorms at Hartwick today during Move-In Day.

Hartwick College calls this time Wick Week.

In addition to Move-In Day, Wick Week offers "five days of fun, food, new friends, and favorite traditions," the college's website states.

Hartwick College is welcoming students from 22 states and eight countries this year.