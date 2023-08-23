 Skip to main content
Welcome to Oneonta: It's Move-In Day for Students at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College

SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- As nests empty, dorms fill up.

Oneonta Move-In Day

Earl Davis | WKTV

Today is that momentous day known as Move-In Day for many area colleges.

Among them were SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College. 

At SUNY Oneonta, students and parents unloaded years' worth of memories from cars and trucks. 

Student Move-In Day at SUNY Oneonta

Earl Davis | WKTV

Today, 5,000 students were welcomed back, including 1,600 new ones.

SUNY students said that all went smoothly, and there was a lot of support from the school.

SUNY Oneonta is welcoming students from 15 states and seven countries—most are from New York state.

Move-In Day at Hartwick College

Earl Davis | WKTV

Across the street from SUNY, Hartwick College was having the same event. 

College students from all around the country settled into their dorms at Hartwick today during Move-In Day. 

Hartwick College calls this time Wick Week. 

In addition to Move-In Day, Wick Week offers "five days of fun, food, new friends, and favorite traditions," the college's website states. 

Hartwick College is welcoming students from 22 states and eight countries this year. 

Hartwick College's Move-In Day

Earl Davis | WKTV

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

