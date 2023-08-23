Welcome to Utica: It's Move-In Day at Utica University

UTICA, N.Y. -- First-year students are moving into their dorms at Utica University.
Students arriving on campus for the first time are being welcomed with a cheering squad today.
Families are getting help from university sports teams on Move-In Day.
UU staff and students feel that it's important to welcome new students to the campus, as it helps get them involved with campus life and community activities.
The new president of the university also pitched in to make sure the transition to college life went smoothly for the families and students.
"To see cars lined up through our parking lot with parents probably just as excited to bring their kids to school as much as these…I shouldn't even call them kids…these young men and women who are ready to take the next step in their life, and the students we have out here who are role models for them on day one; the friendly face they need to see as they take an important step away from home into their new home," UU President Todd Pfannestiel said.
Students will be notified about how to get in touch with faculty, learn where places are on campus, get advice on how to develop good study tactics, and plenty more.