Efforts continue to save trees from moths at Utica park

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Visitors at the historic Frederick T. Proctor Park in Utica will see duct tape bands with a sticky substance around many trees.
Volunteers with Olmsted City say, "Don't be alarmed."
The volunteers have been doing what they can throughout winter and into spring to address a problem with the Spongy Moth, formerly known as the Gypsy Moth.
The moth's presence became evident last summer, when caterpillars that transform into moths, ate their way through many trees in parts of F.T. Proctor Park and also along the Memorial Parkway in Utica.
Olmsted City, a program of the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica decided to take action to keep the damage that happened last summer from happening this summer. Many trees in the park were defoliated last summer. Volunteers say if the pattern continues year after year, the trees could die.
During the winter, volunteers scraped thousands of egg masses from trees in F.T. Proctor Park. This was Phase One of Olmsted City's moth eradication effort.
The tell-tale markings of the moths are splotchy beige marks that look like they were put on the tree trunk with a putty knife.
This spring, another phase began. Volunteers banded the trees with duct tape. They then put a sticky substance on the duct tape.
The idea is that the bands will stop the caterpillars from climbing back up the trees after they hatch.
In spring, emerging caterpillars spin 'parachutes' and 'balloon' to a new food source, often landing on the ground. When they try to climb up the trees, they get stuck on the sticky substance that is taped around the trunk of the tree.
For people trying to band trees at home, Olmsted City co-chair and volunteer coordinator Amy Funkhouser tells us it's very important to use the duct tape. Funkhouser says if you put the sticky substance directly onto the tree, you'll kill the tree.
Funkhouser tells us the moths prefer host plants including oak, maple, birch, elm, ash, apple, crabapple, cherry and blueberry.
Olmsted City Chair Phil Bean says it's important that people living around the park keep their eyes out for signs of the moths on trees and that they do what they can to stop the spread.
You can use a pocketknife or flat object to gently scrape the flat beige masses off the trees into a container of warm soapy water, and as long as you do it properly, you can band your trees.
If you need more input on how to combat the moths, or if you'd like to volunteer with Olmsted City, visit the website www.olmstedcity.org