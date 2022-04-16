Eggstravaganza returns to Utica Zoo

UTICA, NY - It was a little chilly, and a little rainy Saturday, but that didn't stop families from heading out to the Utica Zoo for some Easter fun.
The zoo's annual eggstavaganza returned after being cancelled the past few years due to the pandemic.
This year's event featured live music, food trucks, plenty of vendors, and even a magician. Families were also able to participate in egg-themed games and even get pictures taken with the Easter bunny.
"We had a great week because of school being out” said Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath. “People were all over the zoo grounds enjoying the animals, our new playground, we have a lot more in store for the season. We're just looking forward to the weather getting warmer, so that every day can feel like a good spring-summer day at the Utica Zoo”.
The Utica Zoo is open year round from 10 am to 4:30 pm, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.