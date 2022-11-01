19th Congressional District candidate profile

The congressional race in the newly-drawn 19th district of New York puts a Harvard - educated lawyer, who's never run for office, up against the Dutchess County Executive. Democrat Josh Riley is the relative newbie to politics.
"I can vote for myself in November, he can't," says Candidate Riley.
Dutchess County isn't in the 19th district. But County Executive and Republican Congressional Candidate, Molinaro, says this is what happens redistricting years. Lines get moved. Things get shifted. He says he'll move to the district if he wins. And that he's worked in Columbia County, which is in the 19th district. One thing he says hasn't changed....
"I announced I was running to represent the people of the 19th Congressional district a year ago. I have been working to earn the votes of the people of the 19th district over the past year. That has not changed," says Candidate Molinaro.
There is no incumbent in this race. Pat Ryan, who's currently filling out the remainder of Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado's old Congressional term, is running in the 18th district. But Candidate Molinaro appears to be subtly hoping for an incumbent party in power disadvantage.
"If you think that we're headed on the right track, then I've gotta work harder to earn your vote. But if you think that it's time that we drive down costs, that we confront crime in our communities, that we provide some common sense, then the only poll that matters is November 8th," says Candidate Molinaro.
Candidate Riley says there's plenty of blame to go around.
"I think it's really really important that we remember how we got into this mess. Which is this: Democrats and Republicans, politicians from both sides of the aisle, are so corrupt and incompetent that over the last generation, they shipped all of our good jobs overseas. both parties are to blame," says Riley.
As far as breaking the stranglehold of inflation, one of the foremost issues on voters' minds....
"My vision for the future is one where thousands and thousands and thousands of folks across upstate NY have really good jobs. They didn't have to go to college and get saddled with debt. The kind of jobs where you do the apprenticeship and do the work," says Candidate Riley.
"First, reign in spending. Hold Washington accountable. It is not their money. It is yours, and we need to treat it that way. Second, try to expand the American economy. Energy independence, investment in manufacturing and jobs throughout America," says Candidate Molinaro.
Election day is Tuesday, November 8th.