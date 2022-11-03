2 Navy veterans battle for 22nd District Congressional seat

To their credit, the 22nd district Congressional candidates had such a pleasant, cordial candidates forum in Rome last month, you almost forgot they were political adversaries. Perhaps further blurring party lines...some of their views. Democrat Candidate Francis Conole, on gun control.
"I support the Second Amendment. I've used all kinds of guns throughout my life. I've been trained in small arms, to heavy machine guns to the M4 I brought with me over to Iraq," says Conole. "Really, what we're talking about is getting this right so that we can protect gun owners' rights to have that gun, but also keep our community safe."
We asked Republican Candidate, Brandon Williams, if he was concerned about any blurring of the lines.
"I think everybody can look at what's happened over the paast two years since Joe Biden took office. They know why we have record inflation and record high energy and gas prices," says Williams.
And what does Candidate Williams suggest doing...or....undoing....to fix inflation?
"The causes of inflation are known, and overwhelmingly it's being caused by the policies of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and those can be overturned," says Williams. "The policies have to be reversed and they need to be done quickly, cuz it takes nine months, nine months minimum before a drilling truck shows up and starts drilling and you get a refined product that's delivered to a gas station."
Candidate Conole says there's plenty of blame to go around for inflation.
"I've been critical of both Democrats and Republicans on this issue of inflation," says Conole. "What I would really like to see is meaningful, middle-class tax cuts that could provide relief to working families and middle class people."
The candidates have until Tuesday to influence voters in Oneida, Madison and Onondaga Counties.