2022 August Primary Voting Guide

Early voting for the August primaries begins on Saturday after some elections had to be postponed due to the lengthy redistricting process earlier this year.
Three Congressional districts cover Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties and there are primary races in all of them.
Below are the contested primary races and other candidates in the 19th, 21st and 22nd districts:
19th District (includes all or parts of: Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Green, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Ulster counties)
Democrats
- Jamie Cheney, D
- Josh Riley, D
- Osun Zotique, D
Republicans
- Marc Molinaro, R
21st District (includes all or parts of: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Montgomery, Otsego, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Rensselaer, Warren and Washington counties)
Democrats
- Matt Castelli, D
- Matt Putorti, D
Republicans
- Elise Stefanik, R
22nd District (includes all of Madison, Oneida and Onondaga counties and maybe a small part of Oswego County)
Democrats
- Francis Conole, D
- Sarah Klee Hood, D
- Chol Majok, D
- Sam Roberts, D
Republicans
- Steven Wells, R
- Brandon Williams, R
Other
- Joshua Goldfein, WF
There will also be a Republican primary in the new 51st Senate District, which covers part of Otsego County.
Republican Terry Bernardo will face Sen. Peter Oberacker, and the winner will challenge Democrat Eric Ball.
Otsego County is also holding a special election to fulfill the existing 19th Congressional District seat now that Antonio Delgado has been appointed lieutenant governor. Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Pat Ryan are vying for that seat.
Primary Day is set for Aug. 23.
For more information on early voting times and locations, visit your county board of elections website: