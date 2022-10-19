22nd Congressional District candidates discuss the issues at forum in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District discussed their stances on the issues during a forum held at the Delta Lake Inn in Rome Wednesday morning.
Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams are vying to represent the newly formed district, which is comprised of Oneida, Madison and Onondaga counties.
Neither candidate has held elected office in the past, but both served in the military.
The two were asked about several issues, including inflation.
"What I would really like to see is meaningful, middle-class tax cuts. Longer term, I think we need to take a harder look at our supply chains that have been tangled up during this very difficult time for our country, this two years and coming out of this pandemic,” said Conole.
Williams blames the current administration for the state of the American economy.
"The causes of inflation are known and overwhelmingly it's being caused by the policies of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and those could be overturned,” he said. "I think everybody can look at what's happened over the last two years since Joe Biden took office. They know why we have record inflation and record-high energy and gas prices."
The forum was held by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Professional and Business Women of Rome.