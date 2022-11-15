 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this
evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and
sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures
will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The
higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

AP calls NY-22 race for Republican Brandon Williams; results still unofficial

  • Updated
  • 0
NY-22 Candidates Conole and Williams

The Associated Press has called New York’s 22nd Congressional District race for Republican Brandon Williams, who was ahead of Democrat Francis Conole by more than 4,000 votes on Tuesday.

With absentee and affidavit ballots still outstanding, Conole would need a vast majority of the remaining votes to overcome Williams’ lead.

As of Tuesday, Williams had 133,032 votes to Conole's 129,012.

Absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the boards of elections in Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties by Tuesday.

NEWSChannel 2 reached out to all three boards Tuesday morning and the only available number was from Onondaga County, where there were 2,203 absentee ballots in hand as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Madison County BOE has not yet counted its number of remaining absentee ballots and NEWSChannel 2 is awaiting a return call from the Oneida County BOE.

Williams has already declared victory, releasing the following statement Tuesday:

“I’d like to offer a special thanks to all the election officials who have worked countless hours to ensure every vote is counted. As the dust from Election Day settles, we are not merely Republicans and Democrats – we are united as Central New Yorkers. I look forward to representing each of our district’s constituents regardless of your party. Together we can restore the economy, attract jobs, and empower communities to reduce crime.

I would also like to recognize Francis Conole for running a strong, impassioned race. While we offered voters a contrast and shared many disagreements on the campaign trail, we both love CNY and we both love our country. I commend him for his military service and providing voters with a choice on Election Day by stepping up to run for office.”

Conole has not yet conceded. 

