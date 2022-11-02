Appeals court upholds New York's new absentee law with voting already underway

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York appeals court has upheld a new state law allowing absentee ballots to be reviewed before Election Day, saying it would be “extremely disruptive” to change the rules with absentee voting already underway.
Tuesday's decision from the Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court reverses a lower court ruling that declared New York’s early review of absentee ballots unconstitutional.
The appeals court said Republican and Conservative party officials who brought the lawsuit in September waited too long to bring the challenge. Election Day is Nov. 8.