Bail reform, trust in police issues at forefront of Oneida County Sheriff's race

Utica, N.Y.-- There many issues are at the forefront of the race for sheriff in Oneida County. One of the largest, bail reform. The law was enacted in 2019 ended the issuance of cash bail in most misdemeanor and non-violent felonies to reduce the risk of a person being jailed simply because they were unable to post bail. Both candidates agree that the law and its implementation have been flawed.
According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, "no one was ever consulted from law enforcement as bail reform was being developed. Whether it’s the sheriff's, sheriff's association, the New York State Chiefs of Police association, the district attorneys across the state and even the public defenders, no one was ever consulted."
His opponent, Jim Scarchilli agreed. "Bail reform is a disaster, it definitely needs to be repealed, I would be a strong advocate for that. It definitely does not help our men and women out there trying to do the right thing in law enforcement, it definitely needs to be looked into more. I don't agree with it one bit, as a law enforcement officer myself, it's something that definitely has to be changed." The republican candidate said
How does each candidates plan to try and see the removal of bail reform?
For Sheriff Maciol, he’d continue what he has been doing.
"I will continue to lobby against that and work with our local elected officials at the state level to make changes. They've been very receptive here, that's not the problem, the problem is downstate folks who are turning a blind eye to the issues in the rest of the state." Sheriff Maciol said.
Scarchilli would be a strong advocate against the act. I would go to the powers that be. Whether it be when they meet in Albany and the Sheriff's Association, things like that. I would definitely advocate for my men and women and for our community."
Another issue affecting the race is the public’s trust in police. The death of George Floyd in 2020 sparked massive change surrounding law enforcement in the United States. A large focus was placed on improving relations between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. It is something both candidates for Oneida county sheriff feel the department does very well.
Sheriff Maciol explained that "the men and women of the sheriff's office have prided themselves and we continue to pride themselves in the positive relationship we have with our community. That's why it's important to report everything."
Scarchilli feels the same way. "I believe right now, we have a great set of deputies and men and women out there doing the job, they do a great job every day, so around our area the public still appreciates what we do, I think they do a great job."
Why should voters choose them?
"This is my life, it's my purpose, it's my purpose and hopefully the voters will keep me in office as their sheriff" Sheriff Maciol argued.
Scarchilli explained "I'm looking forward to being elected your sheriff because I’m going to do the job for the people, again, we the people party line, row F, it's time for a change."