Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday.
Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
Buttenschon was first elected to office in 2018. This will be her third consecutive term representing the district, which includes the northern part of Oneida County, including the cities of Rome and Utica.
Absentee and affidavit ballots must still be counted before the results are official.