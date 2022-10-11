Buttenschon, Zielinski discuss issues facing residents in 119th Assembly District

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, and Republican challenger, John Zielinksi, discussed their stances on the issues Tuesday morning during a debate on Talk 100.7 FM.
The two were asked about gun control, bail reform, constituent services and why they each feel they are the best representative for the 119the Assembly District.
Buttenschon says during her time in office, she’s found that working together gets more done.
"I'm willing to work with everyone. I think that, as we talk about a bi-partisan approach is, we're in the Mohawk Valley. That's the key to success, is working with everyone, hearing what they have to say, and bringing that expertise forward to Albany. Facts work and those are what I bring forward to Albany,” she said.
Her opponent, Zielinski, says his business background allows him to bring a new perspective on the economic front.
"I believe that my advantage is that I am a professional businessman. A certified public accountant. I have the ability to delve into budgets and bills to find out what their real impact financially is and the ultimate cost to the taxpayers,” he said.
The debate was moderated by the hosts of “Talk of the Town” and NEWSChannel 2’s Joleen Ferris.
Election day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 29.