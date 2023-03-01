City of Utica Democratic Committee announces 2023 endorsements

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Democratic Committee has announced its endorsements for the 2023 election.
Here are this year’s picks:
- Mayor: Frank DiBrango
- City Court judge: Grant Garramone
- Common Council president: Carmen Bossone
- Council-At-Large: Jack Lomedico
- Council-At-Large: Julie Gederos
- 1st Ward Council Person: Mirela Pekmez
- 2nd Ward Council Person: Robert Burmaster
- 3rd Ward Council Person: Joseph Betar
- 4th Ward Council Person: Frank Meola
- 5th Ward Council Person: Venice Ervin
Candidates for Oneida County Legislators:
- District 18: Joseph Furgol
- District 19: Timothy Julian
- District 20: Evon Ervin
- District 21: David Testa
- District 22: Maria McNiel
- District 23: Anthony Leone
"I am proud of the Democratic ticket we have for this election cycle,” said 4th Ward Councilmember, Frank Meola, who also chairs the Democratic committee. “From top to bottom, we have qualified candidates to represent the people of Utica. Each candidate received overwhelming support from their fellow Democratic Committee Members and each brings a unique skill set to the office they are seeking."
The Committee’s mayoral pick, Frank DiBrango, is the currently on the Council-At-Large and is a retired Utica firefighter. He’s been elected to the council three times.
DiBrango will face current Common Council member, Celeste Friend, in the June primary. The winner will face either current Common Council President Michael Galime or Robert Cardillo, depending on who wins the Republican primary.