Congressional Forum Held at MVCC in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Sarah Klee Hood, Clemmie Harris and John Mannion gathered for the first time locally.
They are all looking to unseat current 22nd Congressional District U.S. Representative Brandon Williams in 2024.
The forum was held at Mohawk Valley Community College's Utica campus on Aug. 17.
The forum event was the first in our area, and while the outcome of the race isn't until next year, local Democrats and allied groups wanted the candidates to present their policy positions and talk about how they would best serve the people of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.
Sarah Reeske of Indivisible Mohawk Valley said, "We're going to be focusing on how we can—as much as we are excited about next year and flipping N.Y. 22 so that we can take back the House and actually get the policies that will improve and save lives—we want to show everybody that we have local elections this year that are incredibly important for people to turn out we can practice those skills talking to voters and having great conversations and listening to it really matters to them."
The event was co-sponsored by Indivisible Mohawk Valley, Citizen Action CNY, NAACP Utica/Oneida County, the Oneida County Democratic Committee, the Working Families Party and the Oneida County Democratic Women’s Club.
The Congressional primary is in June 2024.